In reference to Gary Hartman's letter (Mailbag, March 12) I would submit to you the following: In researching AR as regards weaponry, I find that indeed you are correct. The AR as in AR-5, AR-7, AR-10, AR-14, AR-15 supposedly does not stand for assault rifle.
You will forgive me and a majority of the population for our assumption that AR stands for assault rifle since horrific, sinful, violent, and evil assaults are committed rapidly, efficiently and devastatingly with these rifles. Will you concede that these guns were manufactured as weapons of war and issued to the military? And would you be kind enough to explain to me why "decent, law-abiding" citizens need a military-style rifle having the powerful capability of rapid-fire killing?
If the recent slaughters starting with 5-year-old students at Sandy Hook Elementary are not evil acts, what in the name of God are they? Are these weapons designed to ensure efficiency, ease and comfort for the shooter in such rampages?
We do have a "well regulated militia," as called for in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, in the National Guard. Do not these weapons of war need to be locked up in the National Guard Armory? When will this madness end?
If America were not awash in guns of all kinds, allowing easy access to them, wouldn't we all be safer from mass slaughter?
Barbara Love
Albany (March 18)