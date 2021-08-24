Mailbag: What we need is the process of debate

It’s only fair to say that most people will never know anyone who is less interested in their opinions than I am. This is because of my knowledge of the five major lies.

As a refresher, they are: “I will love you forever,” “The check is in the mail,” “We follow the science,” “We’re a nation of laws” and “We’re from the government and we’re here to help.”

It’s a tossup as to which is the most egregious bludgeon of the American social/cultural awareness.

But the saddest and darkest is “We follow the science.” Because it’s like saying “God wills it,” and anyone who disagrees is a heretic.

Sad, because we don’t need political affirmation to determine set science.

We live in the neighborhood of a major state university, Oregon State University, a land, sea, air and space grant college. A place where some of the most intelligent people on the planet ply their intellect. A facility with hundreds of millions of dollars of operational potential. An institution that could invite other brainy sorts to a get-together, from all over the world, and they would come.

And yet at a time when we need real scientific process, we opt for “We follow the opinion of the politically powerful.”