Mailbag: What we need is the process of debate
Mailbag: What we need is the process of debate

It’s only fair to say that most people will never know anyone who is less interested in their opinions than I am. This is because of my knowledge of the five major lies.

As a refresher, they are: “I will love you forever,” “The check is in the mail,” “We follow the science,” “We’re a nation of laws” and “We’re from the government and we’re here to help.”

It’s a tossup as to which is the most egregious bludgeon of the American social/cultural awareness.

But the saddest and darkest is “We follow the science.” Because it’s like saying “God wills it,” and anyone who disagrees is a heretic.

Sad, because we don’t need political affirmation to determine set science.

We live in the neighborhood of a major state university, Oregon State University, a land, sea, air and space grant college. A place where some of the most intelligent people on the planet ply their intellect. A facility with hundreds of millions of dollars of operational potential. An institution that could invite other brainy sorts to a get-together, from all over the world, and they would come.

And yet at a time when we need real scientific process, we opt for “We follow the opinion of the politically powerful.”

What we need is the true process of debate. Not the process of the shout-down or intimidation.

What we need is the true light of knowledge from the real darkness of ignorance.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

 

