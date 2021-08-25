Mailbag: US doctors are migrating to Canada

Mr. Hirschi (“Collectivism is not morally right,” Aug. 15) fears Communism and slavery.

I share and have acted on that fear. I served in Vietnam, hoping our presence there would push back Communism and its form of slavery.

But I also fear unfettered capitalism, especially as it now dominates our health care system. We produce poor health outcomes compared to other countries. We shackle ourselves to jobs and relationships to access health insurance (which may not get us the health care we need or can afford). We work, buy insurance, take good care of ourselves, and still can lose our savings and homes to health care costs.

Insulin and EpiPen are unaffordable. We suffer. We die.

Mr. Hirschi also fears that guaranteeing health care for everyone would require involuntary servitude from health care providers. But 22 other developed capitalistic countries guarantee health care, pay providers adequately, and have better health outcomes, all at half the U.S. cost.

Canada is one of those countries. U.S. doctors are migrating to Canada. There they no longer have to fight for reimbursement from hundreds of complex, confusing, temporary insurance plans. Providers and patients don’t discover they are “out of network.” Surprise bills disappear.