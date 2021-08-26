 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Unvaccinated are a threat to health
0 Comments

Mailbag: Unvaccinated are a threat to health

  • 0

Contrary to the speculation by John Penrod (“No one knows how vaccine affects DNA,” Aug. 20), we do know that the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna do not interact with DNA.

The mRNA doesn’t enter the nucleus of the cell where DNA resides; it goes to the ribosome in the cell’s cytoplasm where it causes the spike protein of the coronavirus to be made, which then leaves the cell and induces an antibody response.

The mRNA breaks down very quickly and its fragments are excreted by cells. mRNA technology has been under development since the 1990s, and these safe vaccines offer substantial protection against COVID-19 with very low risk of side effects. As John Penrod states, there are worse things than the coronavirus — but not if you’re on a ventilator in a hospital nearing death.

The unvaccinated constitute a reservoir for more virulent viral mutations, and are a threat to their own health and that of everyone else.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany cancels Art & Air
Local

Albany cancels Art & Air

  • Updated

There will be no Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend, or at all this year, the City of Albany has decided.

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $39,900

2 Bedroom Home in Salem - $39,900

Wonderful, well kept home in a quiet setting yet close to shopping, schools, golfing, parks, the hospital & more! This cozy home features …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News