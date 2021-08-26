Mailbag: Unvaccinated are a threat to health

Contrary to the speculation by John Penrod (“No one knows how vaccine affects DNA,” Aug. 20), we do know that the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna do not interact with DNA.

The mRNA doesn’t enter the nucleus of the cell where DNA resides; it goes to the ribosome in the cell’s cytoplasm where it causes the spike protein of the coronavirus to be made, which then leaves the cell and induces an antibody response.

The mRNA breaks down very quickly and its fragments are excreted by cells. mRNA technology has been under development since the 1990s, and these safe vaccines offer substantial protection against COVID-19 with very low risk of side effects. As John Penrod states, there are worse things than the coronavirus — but not if you’re on a ventilator in a hospital nearing death.

The unvaccinated constitute a reservoir for more virulent viral mutations, and are a threat to their own health and that of everyone else.

Stephen Lawson