Reading Mr. Tom Cordier's letter (Mailbag, Aug. 21), one would think that DT was a saint, up until he started running for office. That he never attacked any person, organization or group of people verbally, until he was running for president.
This was not the case, as even the most elementary research on his part would demonstrate. As for his claim of "Fake News", as well as DT's claims of "Fake News," the most basic form of propaganda is to accuse your opponents of doing what you (DT and his supporters, Russian Operatives, Rush Limbaugh, et.al) were and still are doing.
I know that some people believe that anything that DT says has to be the truth, even when he contradicts himself. Which he keeps doing as more and more evidence comes to the surface.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Aug. 21)