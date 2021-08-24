Mailbag: This is real history in making

Well, here we go again, Gary (Aug. 15, “Writer used revised history as source”), using statements that you haven’t backed up with a reference, i.e. “revised history.”

Here is some critical thinking about the Second Amendment by Adam Winkler, a professor of law at University of California.

“Gun control is as much a part of the Second Amendment as the right to keep and bear arms. The text of the amendment, which refers to a ‘well-regulated Militia,’ suggests as much. As the Supreme Court correctly noted in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), the militia of the founding era was the body of ordinary citizens capable of taking up arms to defend the nation.

“Although Americans today often think that gun control is a modern invention, the Founding era had laws regulating the armed citizenry. There were laws designed to ensure an effective militia, such as laws requiring armed citizens to appear at mandatory musters where their guns would be inspected. Governments also compiled registries of civilian-owned guns appropriate for militia service, sometimes conducting door-to-door surveys. The Founders had broad bans on gun possession by people deemed untrustworthy, including slaves and loyalists.”