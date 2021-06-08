 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: That is all the reward we need
0 Comments

Mailbag: That is all the reward we need

  • 0

It is hard not to agree with Dianne Nelson (June 1, “First to get shots should be rewarded)) regarding the vaccine lottery in Oregon and other states.

Those of us who believed in the science, not politics, had a difficult time finding and getting our shots. Now that they are more readily available, people are still saying no unless they get something in return. Well, my thought on that is that we were already rewarded when we joined millions of others who knew that without getting the vaccine, we would never get back to a semi-normal life.

We can be proud of that early decision. We are protecting ourselves, strangers and those we love. That is all the reward I need.

Betty Shelton

Albany

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday
Local

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

  • Updated

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park manage…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News