Mailbag: Senior Games were well organized
Mailbag: Senior Games were well organized

Kudos to Visit Corvallis for hosting this year’s Oregon Senior Games. Participants had many sporting events to choose from, and they were very well organized and managed by staff.

I would encourage all athletes 50 years of age or over to consider participating in next year’s games, which will once again be held in mid-August in Corvallis. Top finishers in next year’s games are eligible to compete in the National Senior Games, which will take place in Pittsburgh. Good luck to those who medaled in this year’s games and will be representing Oregon in May in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Liz O’Donnell

Corvallis

 

