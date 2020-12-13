Mailbag: Schools need more counselors

On Dec. 2 the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald published an editorial, “Schools Need to Do More to Help Students.” The editorial pointed out problems, but never said what “more” schools could or should do.

Along the way, the D-H/G-T criticizes Greater Albany Public Schools for having a 9% increase in students failing classes. Really? Is the D-H/G-T unaware of articles they have published pointing out the much higher failure rates of online education?

The truth is going to all-online classes and having an increase in failure rate of just 9% is fantastic. Most humans simply don’t learn well in an online environment, and dropout and failure rates are always high (again, as the G-T/D-H has previously published) ... And then there’s the well-studied and published increased anxiety most students feel when working in an online environment.

When I have asked my college students why they think their generation has so much anxiety, they have always listed technology as the number one reason, and there’s a fair amount of research saying just that.