Mailbag: Role of government is regulations

In his Aug. 18 letter “Vaccine prices raised only in EU,” Mr. Brenan pointed out “how quickly free enterprise corporations managed to develop and produce” the COVID vaccines, and implied the “wondrous successes under capitalism” wouldn’t have been possible if the whole program had been managed by the government.

While we celebrate the entrepreneurs and the competitive force of the free market, let’s not forget it is the basic research by scientists and academicians whose salaries are bankrolled by taxpayers and whose grants are issued by government-run agencies that made those advances possible. They’re the ones who took the painstaking steps to understand the molecular biology and who developed laboratory technologies that made the mRNA vaccines possible.

Private companies merely scale up the technology to an industrial level, and market the products at the highest allowable profits. Even then, they benefit plenty from government subsidies and tax breaks. Other examples of how capitalists pick up the fruit of government-funded research include the internet, GPS and robotics, and many clinical applications in medicine.