Mr. Hirschi (Mailbag, Dec. 18) mistakenly wrote that my remarks were anti-capitalist. They aren't. I am pro-capitalist. I just want to improve capitalism to meet more people's needs and prevent the kinds of uprisings they are having in Europe lately. We have a lot of desperate, needy people.
Mr. H says the only legitimate purpose of government is to protect our liberty. The Constitution adds "to promote the general welfare" to that. Thomas Jefferson said "the care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction is the first and only object of good government." How do you fit homelessness into that?
Mr. Hirschi's position would take us back to the days of the robber barons (leading to the Great Depression). By his formula there would be no social security, no FDIC, no Medicare or Medicaid, food stamps, etc. No safety net at all.
John Stuart Mill wrote a famous essay, "On Liberty," in which he rejects the idea that liberty is simply for the purpose of allowing selfish indifference. Jefferson also wrote: "The end of democracy and the defeat of the American revolution will occur when government falls into the hands of lending institutions and moneyed incorporations." Think about it!
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Dec. 18)