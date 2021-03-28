Mailbag: 'Recreation Reimagined?'

Reading through the City of Corvallis Parks & Recreation pamphlet the other day, I noticed a glaring omission in the Parks & Natural Areas section.

Missing was free camping for all! You don’t have to be a tax-paying citizen of Corvallis to enjoy these amenities 24/7. I remember days past when we couldn’t camp and had to be out of these areas by 10 p.m.!

Plus our well-financed city will pay for our campers to travel to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for some free medical services and then get back on the bus for some free food before heading back to our parks and nature areas. Coming soon: a refurbished hotel in South Corvallis for those who get tired of the camping. I heard it might be free also.

I remember when I went camping, I dreaded breaking down and cleaning up the campsite. Our city parks and nature areas will be cleaned up for free by Corvallis city employees so the next out-of-town campers can enjoy our parks and natural areas. You’ll also enjoy complete security and fire protection, again for free, by our city employees.

So you campers, keep getting the word out to different counties, cities, states that Corvallis is open for free camping! I almost said “business” instead of camping. And all of this is “Recreation Reimagined,” brought to you by our mayor and city council.