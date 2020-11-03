Mailbag: Paper shouldn't endorse anyone

This is in response to your Oct. 28 editorial.

It was very one-sided, mean, liberal, hateful, negative and disrespectful to the president. A newspaper should show both sides of a situation and history.

President Trump has done many wonderful things for our country and people in the last four years. He has helped our veterans, protected the lives of pre-born babies and supported more religious freedom. He got prisoners from foreign countries returned to the States. He fulfilled the promises of former presidents by moving the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. He made peace treaties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

He got more countries to be willing to pay their share in NATO. He protected our borders so not as many illegal immigrants are pouring into our country as in the past.

He eliminated the danger of ISIS to us and many other countries. We did not enter into any new long wars in the last four years.

In the first three years, he got more people of all nationalities working and fewer people were on welfare. The unemployment rate was very low. He can build back our economy, and the last quarter was up by 33%, which was the biggest increase in the last 70 years.