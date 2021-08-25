Mailbag: Pacific Power is helping youth

We thank Pacific Power for the generous grant to help cover the costs of additional sanitizing procedures to provide much-needed counseling services safely through the pandemic.

Many youth are facing increased anxiety, and a wide range of mental health concerns due to the isolation and uncertainty over the last 18 months. The need for therapeutic support is greater than ever. Pacific Power and other organizations in Oregon are helping the youth in unprecedented ways by funding essential needs in the community. Thank you on behalf of those we serve.