On Feb. 21, the Democrat-Herald printed my letter grousing about a power outage that fried our thermostat. Here's the rest of the story:
First, kudos to Pacific Power for stepping up to the plate and doing the right thing. At 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 there was an outage due to a vehicle accident. No problems there. And it was explained to me later that any damage claims from that, including theirs, would go against the vehicle insurer.
Five days later there was an outage that I found out from the neighbor was caused by a fire at the repair spot. I then called PP&L customer service and they were very accommodating helping me file a claim when I pointed out that the fire could have been defective workmanship or parts or both. Key words: could have been.
Lo and behold a check for the entire $352 came in the mail. All I can say is, thank you! And, right on!
I guess my smart meter doesn't always work perfectly, either, but, hey, the squeaky wheel go the grease. And lesson learned: next outage, turn off the furnace breaker and unplug sensitive electronics.
And Pacific Power? Thanks for the great work during the storms.
Chris Schaffner
Tangent (March 18)