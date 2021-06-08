Mailbag: Oregon voting system works well

I have no problem with the voting system in Oregon.

I do have a problem, however, with people who insinuate, with no proof whatsoever, that an election was fraudulent and needs to be audited.

Please, Mr. Farmer (“Both sides cheat in an election,” May 25), do not expect me to stand with you in your attempt to make it look as though our elections did not count every vote. Cheating? The cheating started after the election when, in homage to Trump and his big lies, you and others called for audits. He got his audits, and no fraud was uncovered. What a waste of money just to make people who can’t stand to lose feel better!

The cheating continues with states passing bills that are nothing but blatant voter suppression. The GOP is frantic now, so why not make it harder for people to vote against them? If they can’t win honestly, they are more than willing to cheat.

We had a fair and honest vote. The system we have in Oregon has worked well for many years, and our votes count. You just don’t like the results.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

