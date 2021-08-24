Mailbag: Oregon is also teaching our kids

What is it about some conservatives that they have to obfuscate and mislead to try to make a point?

For example, James Farmer (“What a disaster for our children,” Aug. 17, Editor’s Mailbag) suggests that the recently passed law (SB 744) removes the requirement that high school students must know how to read, write and do math in order to graduate. That is simply not true. Clearly, Mr. Farmer didn’t read the bill, or just didn’t understand it.

The law suspends, for the next three school years, a comprehensive standardized test of the three R’s as a condition to graduate, not the possession of that knowledge.

When I graduated from high school in 1958, we had no big comprehensive exam. What we had was regular testing, for all our classes, throughout the year, including a final exam for that class. That determined your grade and enabled your teacher to evaluate your knowledge. It was an ongoing process that didn’t rely on a high-pressure exam, which, incidentally, most states don’t use.

Rest assured, Mr. Farmer, while Oregon is taking our money, it is also teaching our kids.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

