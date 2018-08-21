There has been discussion on Facebook and Twitter being private companies so they don't have to allow anyone to post on their forums even though both are considered the public forum. So I guess if they don't want to allow free speech then they should lose their Section 230 immunity on what is posted on their private sites.
When the Net was formed, they came up with this immunity so private companies like Facebook, etc., wouldn't be held liable for what is said in open forum, especially what is said by third parties. It looks like if Facebook and Twitter are getting rid of all they don't like then they can be held responsible for what is posted once their 230 immunity is gone. Which may in turn put them in a political position that supports one party and their post considered contributions. If the forum isn't open then, of course, they have become part of a political party. Especially since they only allow one side to speak.
I really like the idea that the tech companies lose their immunity when they ban free speech. All it would take is removing their 230 protection. When they stop being a public forum and live by private rules they shouldn't have immunity.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 21)