In reply to Bob Wynhausen's opinion on my comments about the newspaper:
Bob. while the opinion pages are fun to read for some folks, the opinion pages are unimportant. Tuesday's newspaper had a news article about 11,000 elite folks in the universities telling us what a disaster climate change will bring to us. If the paper was a true member of journalism then it would have had a talented professional asking those at Oregon State University questions to back up or defeat a story. Even the paper will be affected by the lies of "climate change," so you would think that for the paper's own good they would ask important questions.
However, let me point out that most real journalism is dead because it costs too much to employ real thinking people to cover stories. It's far easier to just print what people say than to challenge what's said. Add to that political correctness and the fact that over 90 percent of the newspapers are left-wing and you see why the truth will never be told by the papers.
Real news doesn't come from the comments on the opinion pages. It's for older people to read and see where they stand with their generation's thinking. Well, at least for those who are willing to make an opinion.
James Farmer
Albany (Nov. 7)