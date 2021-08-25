Mailbag: New Green Deal to be proposed

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and other similar organizations often target farmers who work with livestock, while also failing to show the true corruption that lies behind many of the inequities, like limited access to locally sourced produce, otherwise known as food deserts.

The results are that big companies such as Dyson Farms use their economic size to force small-time ranchers to sign unbalanced contracts that put all the pressures and costs onto the farmer while keeping most of the profits for themselves.

This balance of power has led to the conditions within the farms deteriorating for everyone except the company, leading to the issues of overcrowding as the companies write contracts with clauses such as making the chickens live in chicken coops rather than be free range.

This issue does not stop with just the poultry industry, as every item of fresh produce or meat that is consumed has a similar system of small farmers getting the burden of the costs while the companies get the pleasure of the profits.