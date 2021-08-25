Mailbag: Let youth make their mark in world

I write to express my profound disappointment in the legislation recently passed by the Oregon State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brown that suspends high school essential skills testing in math, reading and writing for the next two school years.

The role of public education is to prepare our youth to become contributing and effective members of our society, and to help them succeed in today’s global economy. Suspending essential skills testing is in direct opposition to that role, and will undoubtedly result in increases in unemployment, homelessness, drug and alcohol abuse, and our nation's falling further behind in our leadership in technology.

If any student — regardless of their color, race or family income — is falling behind in their skills, the correct response is not to accommodate failure by putting a stop to testing. Instead, we should let our dedicated and talented teachers provide struggling students with the additional help they need.

Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.” We have excellent libraries in our schools, in the city, and in colleges and universities. Let us send our youth to libraries to read, learn and excel. Let them make their mark in the world.