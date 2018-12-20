"Woe is he who is born a Kurd," goes a saying that dates back at least to WWI. Now that the U.S. is pulling their meager "boots on the ground" out of Syria in the face of threats from Turkey's President Erdogan, the Kurds will be left, once again, to be pummeled by Turkish forces and the Syrian army.
The unlucky Kurds inhabit their ancient homeland that is claimed by Turkey, Iraq and Syria, whose borders were drawn temporarily and for convenience by the allies after WWI. Never mind that the Kurds had been promised a homeland for their part in defeating the Axis powers. The same thing happened after WWII. Again, the Kurds had helped the Allied powers in the Middle East in exchange for a homeland. Roosevelt was sympathetic at Yalta but there was so much else to accomplish.
It was the Kurds in northern Iraq who were gassed by Saddam Hussein using chemicals obtained from the U.S. During the fighting to free Iraq and Syria from the horrific occupation of ISIS it was the Kurdish militias who forced ISIS's retreat while the U.S.-trained Iraqi army dropped their weapons and fled.
Currently US troops are embedded with Kurdish militias in Syria. I don't know what agreements had been made, but the admiration of the Pentagon for the Kurd's fighting ability is well known. I would hate to be an American officer in Idib or Afrin, packing up my kit and abandoning the Kurds once again.
Donald Lyon
Brownsville (Dec. 19)