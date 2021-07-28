Mailbag: Kids and families lose in situation

Are you kidding? The recent behavior and actions of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board are an outright embarrassment to the community, and to the public education system.

I’ve not seen such malfeasance in a long time, and the community should hold its elected school board members accountable, for the sake of the kids and families served by GAPS.

Let’s see if I can recap the recent behavior. The prior board approved an extension of the superintendent’s contract without public discussion or awareness, which has (rightfully) drawn a lawsuit against the district. In its first official act as a new board, it voted to elevate its previously censured trustee as board chair. The board then decided to put itself in the middle of operational decisions affecting student health and safety, rather than the superintendent.

Oh, that’s right, because the current superintendent was released without cause or notice, paid a year’s salary as severance, with no public discussion as to why. There have been no plans communicated as to how (or who) an interim or acting superintendent might serve the district.