Reading Tom Cordier's letter this morning (Mailbag, March 27), I see that he just doesn't understand the details.
First of all, The only people claiming anything about active collusion were the constant denials by DT himself and the bobbleheads on Fox News. No aspect of the investigation was centered on collision, but it's a great strategy to use to confuse people and distract from the real problems.
Secondly, DT, his campaign staff and cabinet have not been cleared of obstruction charges. Mr. Cordier and his friends might want to look at the convictions for obstruction of justice so far and wait until we see more of the report. His premature claim of DT and company's optimism reminds me of the claims that everyone's taxes would be lower under the tax laws just passed.
How's that working out for people?
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (March 27)