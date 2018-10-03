This is in response to the letter from John Robinson, "Where has our civility gone?"
Let me begin with saying I am unabashedly a born again, evangelic Christian. I have been in Christian Ministry as a Salvation Army Officer (Pastor) for over 43 years. Having said that, I realize not everyone (but hopefully some) will agree with my perspective.
I would say that civility began a steep decline at about the same time we as a nation began to lose our moral compass. In the mid 60s and forward, church and moral living seems to have become less and less relevant to families. In my opinion, this resulted in more of a "me first" attitude. Immorality and disrespect for others, particularly the "opposite sex" has become more and more the "norm." I am very much in agreement that family time is extremely important. I grew up in a home where that was very important. But, going to church together was included in that "family time."
As a nation we continue to move farther away from the Judeo/Christian ethics upon which our constitution is based. Not only have we lost our love of God, we have lost our love (or even respect) for our fellow humans. This will only continue to get worse as time goes on unless the Christian Church begins to speak out with a credible witness and demonstration of the Love of Jesus Christ for all people.
May God bless America and may America Bless God.
Maj. Floyd Bacon
Albany (Oct. 2)