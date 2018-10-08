I really feel a need to reply to John Robinson's "quote" from President Obama where he supposedly said, "You didn't build that" (Mailbag, Oct. 2).
What he said was twisted around and taken out of context: in other words, a lie for political propaganda purposes. Any statement, or partial statement that is taken out of context is a lie, and I have seen way too many lies of this sort put into politics over the past several decades. Here is a portion of his statement from ABC news. "If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you've got a business. you didn't build that. Somebody else made that happen. The Internet didn't get invented on its own. Government research created the Internet so that all the companies could make money off the Internet.
"The point is, is that when we succeed, we succeed because of our individual initiative, but also because we do things together. There are some things, just like fighting fires, we don't do on our own. I mean, imagine if everybody had their own fire service. That would be a hard way to organize fighting fires... ."
The rest is too long to post here.
Now compare this to the lies that were used. Real fake news!
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Oct. 7)