Mailbag: Deaths, hardship will rest with you

Ignorance accompanied by arrogance is a dangerous combination, and one we are witnessing not only across the nation but also within this paper’s Editor’s Mailbag, in respect to COVID-19.

It is astounding that people lacking medical training and scientific knowledge are publicly rejecting the guidance provided by the medical community and by scientists doing research within this discipline, and, in doing so, are misleading others into the same state of misinformation and reckless actions.

As someone whose daughter is in her third year of medical school and firsthand witnessing this rejection, and even ridicule, of advice from medical professionals and the impact it is having on the morale and health of medical professionals who are working long hours under less-than-optimal work conditions to save thousands of lives, I’m stunned by such behavior.

And yet these same people who disparage medical professionals are expecting doctors and nurses to jeopardize their lives to save them once their irresponsible actions lead them to COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.