Mailbag: Countless ways to become involved

This morning I took my dog to the city dog park just four blocks down Second Street. Our mutual friends were there, and we chatted for a little.
Then I heard, from across the park, on the other side of the fence, “Help! Call 911.” I walked closer. The woman repeated, “Call 911. I need help. Someone keeps hitting me.” I could clearly see the woman’s mouth was bleeding, and her lips were split in several spots. She had blood spots around her clothing, and was clearly in pain. “I’ll call,” I said.
She needed medical attention. It also turns out that she is in need of shelter. And health care. And food.
I live in the heart of downtown and see the needs of people all around me. I am no expert on any of these issues, except the issue of being human, and that, I know, is terribly hard when one lacks the basic security of shelter, food and compassion.
My own experience has taught me that a well-educated person can go from perfect security to extremely limited security in a short time, and I know how much panic it can bring.
First Congregational United Church of Christ in Corvallis has helped those in need by offering Safe Camp on its property, and has transitioned 10 people without shelter to secure housing. That’s in a 12-month time frame. There are countless ways to become involved in the work of Safe Camp. One way is to email office@corvallisucc.org.
Jaqui Eicher
Corvallis
