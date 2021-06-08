 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Corvallis would be nicer if less noisy
0 Comments

Mailbag: Corvallis would be nicer if less noisy

  • 0

What is with all the vehicles with loud exhaust in Corvallis? If a vehicle is louder than it needs to be, I think that is very inconsiderate.

If your truck is louder than it needs to be, maybe you imagine you are driving a semi? You’re not. If your car has had its exhaust altered, believe me, it doesn’t sound like a Ferrari unless it actually is one.

I could imagine that maybe it’s an innocent thing, like maybe the people driving these unnecessarily loud vehicles don’t realize they are taking away from others’ peace and quiet, but I think usually that’s not the case. I think they just don’t care that their vehicle is disturbing others. And maybe some of them even like that.

Corvallis would be a much nicer place without the unnecessary loud noise.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday
Local

Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

  • Updated

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park manage…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News