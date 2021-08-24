Mailbag: An Oregon-original redistricting plan

Oregon’s political districts are a political spider’s web, yet it could be very simple if parties weren’t jockeying for votes and were more interested in representing the people.

The United States Supreme Court ruled in the 1964 case of Reynolds vs. Sims, and Oregon law states, that state representative and senatorial districts must be as close to equal in population size as possible to best represent the constituents. This does not work for Oregon. Look at a map of Oregon legislative districts.

This proposal does not satisfy districts of equal population. To ensure that Oregon constituents are truly represented, let us try an Oregon-original approach.

Each Oregon county shall be represented by at least one representative, with that representative’s vote equaling the county’s population divided by the state’s population. Linn County would then have 2.9 votes to represent it. Wheeler County, Oregon’s least populated county, would have .033 votes to represent its constituents; Multnomah County would have 19 votes; and so on with the other counties.

The Constitution of the United States prescribes two senators for each state, no matter the state’s population size. In Oregon, it should be one senator representing each county, regardless of population size.