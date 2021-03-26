Mailbag: All we had to do was show up, vote

Climate change is real.

The polar caps are melting and sea levels are rising. For those who are not woke, I’ll put it simply: Weather is what happens daily. Climate is a compilation of daily weather conditions. Extreme weather is now occurring in unusual places as a result of climate change.

Biden won the election. Trump’s “tens of thousands” at his rallies (debatable) were extremists who eschewed masks and safety measures because of his dismissal of the pandemic as no big thing. Because of Trump’s inaction, more than 500,000 Americans have died. Did any of Trump’s followers notice that he got the vaccine, or were they too busy at the insurrection or using their time to protest everything that didn’t go their way?

Trump, by the way, had the worst approval rating of any president since polling began. Too busy playing golf, I guess.

Fact checkers are nonpartisan. Every court case initiated by Trump and his minions has been dismissed, even by judges appointed by him. Trump tried to pressure Georgia officials to lie to make it look like he had won. That ploy didn’t work, either. The only bad losers in this are Trump followers, who continually promote baseless conspiracy theories as “proof,” point fingers and call names. The Republican way.