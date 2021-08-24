Mailbag: Airport is just a really bad neighbor

Can we please have 2021 be the last Corvallis Corkscrew event?

If not, I think we ought to change the name of the airport to the Corvallis Compulsory Attendance Aerial Motorsport Arena. Noise levels of the last few years by seemingly incessant aerobatics practicing would lead one to believe that it is the airport’s primary mission.

I’ve been living with airplane noise for nearly 30 years. It is usually tolerable because the airplanes pass over and go away. The aerial acrobatics don’t; they go on and on in the same place. They’re required to do so by Federal Aviation Administration rules that put them in a geographic box. It’s like having a noisy Harley riding around the block 200 times. There is no escape, even inside my own home.

Apparently, there is an application with the FAA for a second aerobatics box, this time on the west side toward Bellfountain Road. Does that mean twice the noise in our future?

It’s effectively useless to complain. Local officials have no jurisdiction over the noise that the city-owned airport produces. Federal noise pollution rules for private aircraft, like emissions rules (private airplanes still use leaded fuel) are stuck in the 1970s.