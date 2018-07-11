Lebanon's Noon at the Plaza summer event series kicked off on Friday with some sleight-of-hand.
Magician Jeff McMahon drew a crowd of more than 70 people, including many families with children and a contingent from the Boys and Girls Club, to Strawberry Plaza.
"This is our vision," said Mayor Paul Aziz as he watched the benches in the plaza fill up under the bright blue sky.
Lebanon resident Rebecca Cook was one of McMahon's willing volunteers. She brought three grandchildren to the event. They liked the show and were really impressed by the strawberry water feature in the plaza.
"It's good. It's great for the kids," Cook said of the series. "This is my first time being here. I had to look up online to see where it was."
That is exactly what the city was hoping for when Strawberry Plaza was planned.
"We wanted a place where people could come and congregate," Aziz said.
The series will continue with a variety of performers on each Friday through the end of August. All shows will begin at noon.
The remaining performers are:
- July 13 - James Wright (singer/acoustic guitar)
- July 20 - President John F. Kennedy's "We choose to go to the moon" speech & Amos True (1960s music)
- July 27 - The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell (Comedy Reader's Theatre play)
- August 3 - Alicia Zabalza (singer/acoustic guitar)
- August 10 - Bush Pilots (Alternative bluegrass)
- August 17 - Michael & Deborah Wren (children's songs, show tunes and folk rock)
- August 24 - Jesse Meade (singer/songwriter with acoustic guitar)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.