Low vision group features program on paratransit

Ted Frazier, supervisor of the city of Albany’s paratransit program, will speak at today’s 2 p.m. meeting of the Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE.

The paratransit program is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and provides transportation to those with a disability who cannot get to a stop on the city’s regular fixed bus route. Low vision and no vision fall within the scope of disabilities that qualify people to use this service.

In addition to Frazier’s paratransit management, he also participates in the Call-A-Ride program for people over 60. He has worked for the city of Albany for 25 years.

Although he does not manage transportation for those outside Albany, he is knowledgeable about it and is available for questions concerning service in other mid-valley areas.

The Mid-Valley Low Vision Support group is a self-founded nonprofit organization in its seventh year. There are no membership dues. Reservations are not required, and all are invited. Light refreshments will be served. Further information is available at 541-974-6233.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0