Ward 7 Corvallis City Council candidate Brad Longman brings some international experience to social issues that also affect local residents.
Longman has worked in Kenya, Ghana, Benin and Rwanda on malaria control and other issues and will be in Malawai next month.
“The scale of hunger, homelessness and other social challenges is greater there,” Longman said. “Career-wise I’m happy to lead the U.S.’s foreign assistance in these places, but I’m also (hoping) to lead on similar challenges locally in Corvallis.”
Longman is one of five candidates on the crowded Nov. 5 ballot aiming to replace Bill Glassmire, who resigned eight months into his third term in the northwest Corvallis precinct after being injured in a July 10 bicycle accident. The seat has been vacant since Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire’s resignation at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
Also running for the seat are Lucas Letelier, Linda Gearhart, Paul Shaffer and Susan Walenza.
Longman said “it will be an adjustment” to balance council service with his international commitments.
“That being said, I think it’s important for the City Council to have a voice and perspective from working people and parents in town. That’s one of my many motivations to seek the Ward 7 seat.”
Longman said he often telecommutes on Washington, D.C., hours and also plans to delegate some international trips to co-workers. “I expect to fill the necessary time commitment.”
Longman said that if elected he would work on climate mitigation efforts, maintain parks, the library and community events and promote a climate-friendly, pro-business environment that fosters job growth and wage increases.
He also would like to city to be more active in working to make sure that Corvallis schools are “among the best in Oregon.”
“I would be committed to working across the city government and with the school board members to think creatively about school funding in Corvallis. I think it’s an important issue to working parents and an opportunity to improve.”