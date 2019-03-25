Ordinarily, the Lebanon track and field squad would have held at least one meet by this point in the season.
But a late spring break resulted in an odd schedule which finds the Warriors with plenty of time to prepare for their opening meet on April 3.
"It’s a great time to build a solid base for the kids. At least that’s the way I like to look at it," said first-year head coach Cameron Eberhart. "They’re ready to compete and I think that the added time for training beforehand has been good for them."
The Warriors will host Silveton and West Albany in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet on April 3. But until then, they will continue to practice right through spring break.
Eberhart knows there will be a few absences this week as athletes make family trips, but he expects those who are in town to be in attendance.
He has been pleased with the effort he has seen so far, extending back before practices even began.
Eberhart is also the school's new cross country coach and he specializes in working with distance runners.
He knows that Jaden Roth and Alex Solberg worked hard over the winter to prepare for their distance events.
"They’ve both been putting in a lot of time over the winter running. Neither played a winter sport," Eberhart said.
For the past several years, Eberhart has led the middle school track and field program. This puts him in the position of being more familiar with some of the younger athletes in the program.
Sophomore Dane Sipos is a sprinter and Eberhart is excited to see how his season progresses.
Freshman Blake Seibert was a standout at the middle school level, advancing to the middle school meet of champions. He will throw javelin and discus for the Warriors and may compete in the high jump as well.
But the team isn't all underclassmen. Senior Morgan Hopkins is back and will be one of the top shot putters in the state. She won the 5A state championship as a sophomore and returned to state last year as a junior.
Hopkins was a member of the Warriors varsity girls basketball team which reached the 5A state tournament. Along with several others, her arrival at track practice was delayed as a result.
Eberhart said this is another reason it is not a bad thing that the season has not yet begun.
"Our girls team played quite a bit longer. There’s kids we couldn’t have out because of their other sport, so it was beneficial to do that," he said.