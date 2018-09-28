Parties
Laws on noise: Corvallis municipal code states noise levels and content must not be unreasonable, disturbing or unnecessary. Additionally, amplified sound (i.e. stereos, TVs, DJ equipment) must not be able to be heard from more than 50 feet away or from within a neighboring residence. Noise ordinances are in effect 24 hours a day.
Tip: Ensure the volume is reasonable and not in violation of city ordinances, and then keep it there. Keep windows and doors shut to prevent sound traveling. Keep the size of your gatherings from getting out of control.
Alcohol/marijuana
Laws: Open container — No one is to consume or possess an open container of alcohol in public. MIP — no one under the age of 21 is to possess or consume alcohol or marijuana. Providing alcohol/marijuana to minor — no one is to provide alcohol or marijuana to anyone under that age of 21.
Tip: If you are going to consume alcohol and/or marijuana, keep it inside, not in public. Know your limits, and make sure both you and your friends are over 21.
Behavior
Laws: Disorderly conduct/violent conduct — engaging in fighting or violent, tumultuous, or threatening behavior; Interfering — Acting in a manner which prevents or attempts to prevent a police officer from performing their duties or refusing to obey a lawful order given by a police officer; Human waste — urinating, defecating or vomiting in public
Tip: Behave in ways that would make your family, school, and community proud. Remember that alcohol and marijuana can interfere with making good choices. Know your limits!
General Tips
Be a good neighbor! Get to know your neighbors and keep them informed of any party plans. Ensure noise levels are reasonable and stay that way (keep an eye on that volume knob). Keep windows and doors shut to prevent sound traveling. Keep the size of gatherings manageable and be proactive about keeping control of your guests. Remember, if you choose to host a party you are responsible for what happens at it or as a result of it. If you are contacted by a neighbor, police or any other individuals be cooperative and respectful. Your actions and behavior can have an impact on the outcome of the situation. Ensure all litter is cleaned up. Remember that you are part of this community. Take ownership and treat other community members with respect.
Personal safety
The challenge: We typically see an increase in car break-ins and thefts from residences in the fall. To help prevent you from becoming a victim remember the following tips:
Car break-in: Lock your vehicle, don’t leave valuables in your vehicle, park your vehicle in well-lit areas or in a garage
Burglary:Lock all doors and windows to your residence (unlocked homes are 3 times more likely to be burglarized than locked homes).Install exterior lighting, including motion lighting. Ensure yard is landscaped well and does not create concealment for criminals