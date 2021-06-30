 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln construction, demolition progress
0 Comments
alert

Lincoln construction, demolition progress

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln demolition

Demolition work progresses at Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis on Tuesday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Construction at Lincoln Elementary School, 110 S.E. Alexander Ave. in Corvallis, continues to progress and demolition of the old building started this week.

A new school building is expected to be completed for students to return in the fall, with the playground and parking areas to be completed shortly afterward.

"We are just excited to be nearing the completion of the project and welcoming students into a building that is designed for a 21st century education," said Brenda Downum, communications coordinator for the Corvallis School District.

The old Lincoln Elementary School was built in 1949, she added.

An in-person ribbon cutting event for the new school is tentatively scheduled to take place in late September.

The construction, demolition and other costs associated with the Lincoln Elementary School project are estimated at $33.6 million, Downum said.

Funding for the new school comes from a $200 million bond measure that passed in May 2018. 

Lincoln is a K-5 dual language immersion school that has more than 350 students. Its capacity will increase to nearly 450 with the new building, however, Downum said.

Some materials were salvaged from the old structure, according to a news release. Timbers from the old gymnasium, for example, will be used to build school benches, wood paneling will be repurposed for renovation work and other district buildings, and electrical and other mechanical equipment also have been removed for reuse.

The public can watch a live feed from webcams at the construction site at http://dwpwebcams.com/csd/.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

MORE ONLINE

To view a video of the Lincoln Elementary School demolition, go to our websites.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News