Lincoln construction, demolition progress

Construction at Lincoln Elementary School, 110 S.E. Alexander Ave. in Corvallis, continues to progress and demolition of the old building started this week.

A new school building is expected to be completed for students to return in the fall, with the playground and parking areas to be completed shortly afterward.

"We are just excited to be nearing the completion of the project and welcoming students into a building that is designed for a 21st century education," said Brenda Downum, communications coordinator for the Corvallis School District.

The old Lincoln Elementary School was built in 1949, she added.

An in-person ribbon cutting event for the new school is tentatively scheduled to take place in late September.

The construction, demolition and other costs associated with the Lincoln Elementary School project are estimated at $33.6 million, Downum said.

Funding for the new school comes from a $200 million bond measure that passed in May 2018.

Lincoln is a K-5 dual language immersion school that has more than 350 students. Its capacity will increase to nearly 450 with the new building, however, Downum said.