Your Ecological House: Eco-despair

The blue-white ice masses that cool the planet and water vast regions are melting, likely irreversibly. The oceans upon which all life depends are being sterilized by heat, acidification and anoxia.

Witnessing this devastation is depressing. Our own lives are short, but most of us grew up believing that the earth itself would persevere; that fighting to preserve it, or at least giving a nod to those who do, would be our legacy to future generations: “I’ll leave you my house.” But what if there is suddenly no house to leave? What if everything we cared about disintegrates?

Of course, it’s possible that things could turn around — humans suddenly will wake up and stop tearing the house down. But even if that happens, will what’s left of the dwelling be habitable? Or, have we waited too long to salvage much of anything?

Typically, as the cancer patient’s condition deteriorates, we try to set aside our own emotions so we can stay focused on helping them. If we “fall apart,” the conventional wisdom goes, we won’t be able to give them the assistance they need. Displaying sadness or anger about their impending death will only upset and weaken them. The time for grieving comes after the person has died.