"Welcome to the apocalypse: climate change + no planning + human incompetence = disaster."
— Comment on a New York Times article about California’s recent power outage
Usually, a short-lived power outage is a mere inconvenience. But when an outage lasts several days, and affects millions of people and entire towns, the inconvenience becomes a serious disruption and possibly a disaster.
I got a firsthand report on that exact scenario from my stepson, who manages an upscale grocery store near Santa Rosa, California, an hour north of San Francisco. Beginning on October 9, California’s Pacific Gas and Electric company (PG&E) abruptly and intentionally turned off the power in much of the northern half of the state, leaving 800,000 homes and businesses in the dark. Depending on the area served, the blackout lasted between two days and a week.
Before I talked to my stepson, I’d given little thought as to how a power outage might effect a grocery store. When one store in his small chain of four lost its power, and thus all of its business for a couple of days, it also lost thousands of dollars worth of ice cream. It spent thousands and thousands more rescuing most of the rest of its frozen and refrigerated foods. Emergency measures included calling in off-duty workers and employees from other stores to load hastily-rented refrigerated tractor-trailer trucks. The trucks, of course, were kept running until the outage was over, then had to be unloaded as hundreds of empty shelves and bins were restocked.
Meanwhile, much of the public’s response to the outage verged on panic. Virtually all of the regions grocery outlets were sold out of ice, for home refrigeration, and batteries within hours after PG&E “announced” the outage. (I put “announced” in quotes because PG&E’s website crashed as millions or people tried to access it for information via their cell phones — then the cell system itself collapsed as the towers lost power.) After the initial purchasing surge the consumers, most of whom could not work at their blacked-out jobs, stayed home because their kids were home from blacked-out schools and it was unsafe to drive with most traffic lights out.
My stepson estimated that the blackouts, which lasted two or three days where he lived, cost his small grocery up to $250,000 in lost sales and increased operating costs. None of the loses were covered by insurance, because PG&E’s preemptive blackout was not a “natural disaster.” My stepson lamented the blackout’s effect on smaller businesses.
What were the blackouts preempting?
During the two previous falls, massive wildfires — including the Tubbs fire (2017) that destroyed large swaths of California’s wine country and inflicted its greatest damage in the city of Santa Rosa and the famous Camp fire (2018) that obliterated the town of Paradise — were found to have been sparked by long-neglected, poorly maintained PG&E power lines. Resulting litigation forced the private utility into bankruptcy with at least $30b in liabilities. (The bankruptcy was also “preemptive” in the sense that there were at least another 25 billion in outstanding claims being legislated.)
So when early October’s weather reports indicated that dry, high-wind conditions similar to those which ruptured PG&E transmission lines in previous years might develop, the company shut off much of northern California’s power. Company spokespersons claimed that the blackout was designed to prevent another fire. But many Californians believe that PG&E, which last year paid $11M in bonuses to its executives while it continued to defer line maintenance, was simply trying to avoid further liability.
Whatever the case, dangerous wildfire conditions have become the new normal in California, and it’s now clear that dangerous preemptive blackouts are not a viable solution. Next, we’ll explore some ideas for adapting to climate change at our ecological house.