Beef Filets With Boursin and Lobster Tails
Makes 2 servings
•2 beef tenderloin fillets, 4 to 5 ounces each and 1½ to 2 inches thick, trimmed of visible fat
•2 lobster tails, about 5 ounces each (brined if desired)
•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
•1 tablespoon olive oil
•1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided
•Freshly chopped chives or parsley
•¼ cup dry white wine or fat-free, low-sodium beef broth
•2 tablespoons Boursin cheese or herbed cheese spread
The night before, pat dry the tenderloin fillets with paper towels and place them on a rimmed plate in the refrigerator. Remove the fillets from the refrigerator at least an hour before cooking; season with salt and pepper.
At least an hour before cooking the lobster tails, mix together a brine of 8 cups water, ¼ cup kosher salt and ¼ sugar. Swish around so the salt and sugar dissolve. Place the lobster tails in the brine. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
Remove lobster tails from the brine and rinse well. Using scissors, cut the lobster tails in half, lengthwise. Set them aside.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In an oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add the filets. Sear on one side until crusty and browned, about 3 minutes. Turn them over and place the pan in the oven. Finish cooking to desired doneness, about 10 minutes for medium-rare for a 2-inch-thick filet. Remove from the oven.
Turn the broiler on.
Remove filets from the pan, transfer to a plate and tent them with foil to keep them warm. Place the lobster tail halves on a baking sheet, brush with half the melted butter and sprinkle with herbs. Place under the broiler and broil about 6 minutes.
Meanwhile, to the same pan the beef was cooked in, add the white wine and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits.
Place tenderloin on a serving plate, drizzle with pan sauce and place a dollop of Boursin cheese on top. Remove the lobster tails from the broiler. Drizzle with the remaining butter and sprinkle with remaining herbs. Serve.
Source: From and tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.
Per 4-ounce cooked filet: 480 calories (59 percent from fat), 30 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1 g carbohydrates, 46 g protein, 670 mg sodium, 178 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber.