Beef Filets With Boursin and Lobster Tails

Makes 2 servings

•2 beef tenderloin fillets, 4 to 5 ounces each and 1½ to 2 inches thick, trimmed of visible fat

•2 lobster tails, about 5 ounces each (brined if desired)

•Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

•1 tablespoon olive oil

•1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided

•Freshly chopped chives or parsley

•¼ cup dry white wine or fat-free, low-sodium beef broth

•2 tablespoons Boursin cheese or herbed cheese spread

The night before, pat dry the tenderloin fillets with paper towels and place them on a rimmed plate in the refrigerator. Remove the fillets from the refrigerator at least an hour before cooking; season with salt and pepper.

At least an hour before cooking the lobster tails, mix together a brine of 8 cups water, ¼ cup kosher salt and ¼ sugar. Swish around so the salt and sugar dissolve. Place the lobster tails in the brine. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Remove lobster tails from the brine and rinse well. Using scissors, cut the lobster tails in half, lengthwise. Set them aside.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In an oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add the filets. Sear on one side until crusty and browned, about 3 minutes. Turn them over and place the pan in the oven. Finish cooking to desired doneness, about 10 minutes for medium-rare for a 2-inch-thick filet. Remove from the oven.

Turn the broiler on.

Remove filets from the pan, transfer to a plate and tent them with foil to keep them warm. Place the lobster tail halves on a baking sheet, brush with half the melted butter and sprinkle with herbs. Place under the broiler and broil about 6 minutes.

Meanwhile, to the same pan the beef was cooked in, add the white wine and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits.

Place tenderloin on a serving plate, drizzle with pan sauce and place a dollop of Boursin cheese on top. Remove the lobster tails from the broiler. Drizzle with the remaining butter and sprinkle with remaining herbs. Serve.

Source: From and tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

Per 4-ounce cooked filet: 480 calories (59 percent from fat), 30 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1 g carbohydrates, 46 g protein, 670 mg sodium, 178 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber.

