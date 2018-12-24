Try 1 month for 99¢

Oatmeal Griddlecakes

Makes about 12 (4-inch) pancakes

1½ cups rolled oats

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons (solid) coconut oil (or substitute unsalted butter)

1 egg

1 cup water

Plain seltzer water

Canola oil

Cinnamon butter, see recipe

Measure 1 cup rolled oats into the food processor. Measure in flour, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Pulse, grinding oats to a powder. Drop in coconut oil; pulse a few times, breaking oil to bits.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg and the 1 cup water. Sprinkle in remaining ½ cup oats and the flour mixture. Mix with a fork just to combine.

Cover and chill 1 hour or, better yet, overnight.

Stir in as much seltzer as needed to make a thick, pourable batter. Heat a heavy skillet or griddle over medium. Slick with a little canola oil. Mindful that the first pancake is always a fail, ladle on a scant ¼ cup batter; nudge into a 3- or 4-inch pancake. Cook until edges are crisp and bubbles dot the cake all the way across, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Repeat, adding oil as needed (it ensures crisp edges), using all the batter. Top each with cinnamon butter. Serve hot.

Cinnamon butter: Stir together 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon; mash into 4 tablespoons room-temperature salted butter.

Source: Inspired by Salt’s Cure, Los Angeles

