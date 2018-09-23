On fireproofing your home, or not
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
— Attributed to Albert Einstein
Around 1990, I had the pleasure of touring an historic home owned by an architect I knew. Nestled in the lower hills of Berkeley, California, the home had a special pedigree: it was designed by the famous architect Bernard Maybeck, an innovative leader of the Arts and Crafts movement. It also had a history worth heeding — if you value your life and property.
In 1909, Maybeck built a home for his family near the University of California. With its cedar-shingle roof and siding, it was similar to many other houses in the pleasantly wooded area. And like many of them, it burned down in the 1923 Berkeley Fire that consumed 584 homes.
Undaunted, Maybeck built a new home — the one I toured — on the same property. The second home’s design — which influenced many other rebuilt or new homes in the area — anticipated future wildfires.
Gone were the flammable shingles. They were replaced by fire-resistant tile roofs and stucco siding. Wood fences gave way to masonry retaining walls. Yards, where a brush fire could creep up to a dwelling, were trimmed back.
Maybeck’s second home went a few steps further, featuring new technologies such as prestressed concrete beams, instead of wood, spanning a vast, open common area. His exterior walls were made mostly with concrete panels, largely unadorned inside and out. Entering the house felt like walking into a small chapel. Its owner informed me that Maybeck built it to be fireproof.
The forest that had burned along with the houses in 1923 gradually regrew, so the Berkeley hills became like a little nature preserve laced with streets lined with expensive homes. Then the 1991 Berkeley/Oakland Hills fire destroyed 2,843 of those homes, including Maybeck’s.
After the fire cooled, I took my camera and hiked through the burned area to assess and record the damage. It was as if a nuclear bomb had detonated above the barren landscape. The homes were gone — many partially vaporized — and their foundations formed a chaotic gridwork on the hillsides. Two-foot-wide steel I-beams were twisted like spaghetti. Everything, except a few charred tree trunks and an occasional chimney with its fireplace doors melted, was flattened and covered with ash.
Walking near a foundation, I noticed that its gray concrete had turned to soft pink. I gently kicked it and it crumbled. The fire had baked the concrete and melted the rebar within. I picked up a piece of concrete. It was light, resembling pumice.
The average ground temperature of a wildfire is 1472 degrees Fahrenheit and it can rise to 2,912. The flashpoint where wood bursts into flames — including studs inside stucco walls — ranges from 400 to 800 degrees. Concrete degrades at 1,500 degrees.
The recent increase in large, destructive wildfires in our Western states has spurred changes in building codes for new homes in wildfire-prone areas. So-called “ignition resistant” homes with features such as “fireproof” roof shingles, closed soffits (to repel flying embers), double-glazed tempered glass windows and fiber cement or stucco siding are commonly mandated.
These measures, combined with a required 30 feet of “defensible space” landscaping, clear of combustibles such as brush and pine undergrowth, should, in theory, make dwellings more likely to survive wildfires. (Think: 30 feet away from 2,912 degrees heat.)
Will these measures work? Or, in an era when climate change is making a sharp increase in future wildfire activity a virtual certainty, should we focus on changing our zoning ordinances and insurance policies to discourage development in areas that nature wants to cleanse with periodic fires?
Perhaps we should hold a séance and ask the ghost of Bernard Maybeck at our ecological house.