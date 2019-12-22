Mid-Valley Skies: What is a solstice?

By the time you read this, winter has begun in the Northern Hemisphere.
This year the beginning of winter for us in the mid-valley will occur at 8:19 p.m. on December 21, 2019. This is also called the winter solstice. At this point the Sun reaches its southernmost position in the sky and will appear to be directly overhead to an observer at 23.44 degrees south latitude. At 12:11 p.m. on December 21, the Sun will only be 22 degrees above the horizon for us here in the mid-valley.
This also marks the day with the least amount of daylight in the Northern Hemisphere. The day will only be 8 hours, 49 minutes and 13 seconds long. Take heart, though, as each day goes by, our day will be getting longer starting slowly at first and then accelerating as the days drift towards summer.
What is a solstice and why does it happen, you might ask. The solstice is the date, twice a year (June and December), at which the Sun reaches its maximum (June) or minimum (December) declination marked by the most daylight (about June 21) or least daylight (about December 21). The Sun appears to move throughout the year such that, at the winter solstice, the Sun reaches its most southerly point on the Tropic of Capricorn at about 23.44 degrees south latitude.
At the summer solstice, the Sun reaches its most northerly point on the Tropic of Cancer which is 23.44 degrees north latitude. This marks the summer solstice and the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
The apparent solar movement is due to the fact that the Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees from the plane of its orbit, also known as the ecliptic. The Earth’s tilt (axial tilt or obliquity of the ecliptic) remains 23.5 degrees as it revolves around the Sun.
The result is that at the Northern Hemisphere winter, the Earth's Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun so the same solar radiation that warms us in the summer is spread out over a greater area. When summer returns, the Earth's Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the Sun and we get a more direct splash of sunlight.
It is the Earth’s axial tilt of 23.5 degrees that drives the seasons. If the Earth wasn’t tilted at all we’d have the same weather/climate throughout the year at our latitude.
But wait, there’s more! I’ve clued you in to the solstice but there is another phenomenon that occurs called the equinox. The equinox is the date, twice a year, at which the Sun crosses the equator and when day and night are of approximately equal length.
We have equinoxes on about March 20 (spring) and September 22 (fall). In spring and fall, the tilt of the Earth relative to the Sun is negligible and the angle of sunlight is perpendicular to the Earth for both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
Resource: HVA club
For more information, please come to a Heart of the Valley Astronomers monthly meeting. Next: January 14, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive in Corvallis. Meetings are free and open to everyone. For more information, see www.hvaastronomy.com, or visit us on Facebook.
Astronomy Question of the Month
How many miles (or if you prefer kilometers) are in a light year?
Answer to Last Month’s Question: Binocular sizes are described as 7-by-35, 8-by-40, 10-by-50 etc. What do those numbers mean? The first number is the magnification, the second number is the size of the objective lens of the binoculars in millimeters. A 7-by-35 pair of binoculars will show you objects magnified 7 times seen through an objective 35 millimeters in diameter.
Mike Kristosik is on the Board of Directors of the Heart of the Valley Astronomers.