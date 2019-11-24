This month we will talk about buying your first telescope.
Astronomy is an extremely fascinating and gratifying hobby. It is awe-inspiring to imagine that the starlight in our night sky traveled very long distances over very long periods to appear above us and fall upon our eyes as we gaze skywards. A good quality telescope brings these wonders up close and in some detail.
Some things to consider before purchasing a telescope:
• What are your expectations? Do you want to just look at the moon and planets, or do you want to look deeper into space at nebulas and galaxies? Would you like to take pictures of those things?
• How technical are you? Some of the telescopes available are complicated to set up and must be accurately aligned with Polaris in order to work properly, while some can simply be set on the ground and used. Weight and physical size should also be considered. They say that the best scope is the one that you use the most, and if it is too big or too complicated, it won’t get used as much as a smaller, simpler one.
There are basically four different types of telescopes available to the amateur hobbyist:
Binoculars are the most accessible option for most folks reading this. If you have a pair laying around, grab it on one of these clear fall nights and step outside and have a look. You will be amazed at what you can see with just a pair of good binoculars.
A refractor telescope is probably the most recognizable type of telescope available in the local Big Box store. Refractor scopes are long tubes with 2 or 3 lens elements in them. They come in sizes from 60- to 150-mm and prices ranging from $100 to more than $5,000. Refractors generally offer less magnification and a wider field of view than other types of scopes.
Please stay away from any telescope that boasts 600X and has pretty pictures of Saturn and colorful nebulas on the box. Typically, these scopes are low-quality and will be frustrating to use.
Most quality refractor telescopes for visual observing can be had for $300 to $600. These scopes are typically mounted on a stable equatorial mount (EQ) and have a moderate learning curve (science-y stuff) to use well. When looking at a refractor telescope, always look for a quality mount and tripod.
Next is a reflector telescope. This scope has a tube typically 6, 8 or 10 inches in diameter and 48 to 60 inches long. A reflector scope has a large mirror at the bottom of the tube which reflects light up to the top where it is directed into the focuser/eyepiece. These are known as “light buckets” and offer the most bang-for-the-buck in terms of light gathering capability.
A reflector telescope is often mounted on a type of mount called a Dobsonian (Dob) mount. A Dobsonian scope is solid and easy to set up and use, especially for a beginner. Essentially, you set the scope on the ground, look into the eyepiece and move the scope around until you find something amazing. The mount is solid and the views are amazing.
The downside to a Dob is the size. They are larger than other types and can be difficult to store. A nice 6 or 8 inch Dobsonian reflector can be purchased for $250 to $400 from many online telescope shops. If you can handle the size and weight, this is the perfect beginner telescope and the one I recommend to beginners.
The last type of amateur scope is called a Cassegrain, or folded-light type of telescope. The most popular is a Schmidt–Cassegrain. These scopes offer the larger apertures of a reflector with the shorter tube length of a small refractor. These scopes range from semi-simple to complex and are at the upper end of cost and complexity for the amateur astronomer.
The journey into amateur astronomy is extremely fun and educational. The thrill of seeing the rings of Saturn for the first (or 101st) time is difficult to describe. When you buy gear, buy quality. Especially if you have children, a stable mount and clear view is imperative. Having an un-focusable scope on a shaky mount is frustrating and will turn you and your kids off faster than anything.
For more information, please come to a Heart of the Valley Astronomers monthly meeting.
Astronomy Question of the Month
This month’s question: Binocular sizes are described as 7x35, 8x40, 10x50 etc. What do those numbers mean?
Last month’s question: Is Mercury smaller than any of the moons in the solar system?
Answer: Mercury is slightly smaller in diameter, however slightly more massive, due to its greater density, than the largest natural satellites in the Solar System, (Jupiter's) Ganymede and (Saturn's) Titan.
Resource: HVA club
The Heart of the Valley Astronomers is a group of amateur astronomers dedicated to sharing our passion for the sky with the local community. We meet on the second Tuesday of each month (next: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10) at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive in Corvallis. Meetings are free and open to everyone. For more information, see www.hvaastronomy.com, or visit us on Facebook.