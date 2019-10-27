On the morning of Monday, November 11, clouds permitting, we will be able to watch an astronomical event rarer than a total solar eclipse. The innermost planet Mercury will pass in front of, or transit, the sun.
Transits and eclipses
Transits and eclipses are similar events in that one body comes in between two others. The total solar eclipse in August of 2017 is a spectacular example of an eclipse, as the moon covered the sun.
A transit is like an eclipse in that one body passes in front of another. However, the object that is transiting is not large enough to completely cover the object it is passing in front of. When Mercury transits the sun, it will be 1/194, or less than 0.5%, of the diameter of the sun. It will appear as a small, perfectly circular, disk moving across the surface of the sun.
Transits are not quite as awesome as total solar eclipses, but they are very interesting to astronomers and pretty fun to observe. Note that this Mercury transit involves looking at the sun. It is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper protection. It is okay to use the eclipse glasses for naked eye observing. When using binoculars or a telescope, they must have an appropriate solar filter attached on the front of their optical path. If you are not sure if your binoculars or telescope are safe, do not use them to look at the sun.
In our solar system, as seen from Earth, two planets can transit the sun: Mercury and Venus. These planets are the innermost planets in our solar system. Mercury will transit the sun 14 times this century. Venus transits the sun far less often, and the next transit does not happen until December 2117.
Mercury transit in November
This transit starts at 4:34 a.m. on Monday, November 11. It will last until 10:04 a.m. This means it starts before the sun rises at 7:04 a.m. Although we will miss the start, we will still get to see the final three hours of Mercury passing across the sun.
To observe as much of the transit as possible you will need an unobstructed eastern view free of trees and buildings. Viewing from the western side of the Willamette Valley will also minimize the impact of the Cascades.
You have free articles remaining.
Because Mercury is so small, a telescope and a magnification of about 50 will provide the best view. Binoculars will show the planet, but it will be a very small dot. Again, do not look at this transit unless you have sun-safe filters on your equipment.
The Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will be following the event and providing safe viewing with appropriately filtered telescopes. Follow us on Facebook to learn where we will set up and if the weather is going to cooperate.
Astronomy question of the month
Is Mercury smaller than any of the moons in the solar system?
Last month’s question: During the 1990’s not one but two Great Comets graced our skies. What were their names?
Answer: Comet Hyakutake was a bright comet easily seen in March 1996. Comet Hale-Bopp was very nearly the brightest object in the night sky from February to May 1997.
Resource: HVA club
The Heart of the Valley Astronomers is a group of amateur astronomers dedicated to sharing our passion for the sky with the local community. We meet on the second Tuesday of each month (next: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12) at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive in Corvallis. Meetings are free and open to everyone. For more information, see www.hvaastronomy.com, or visit us on Facebook.