Go outside on a clear, dark summer evening, and in the sky above you will see a few thousand stars.
On a moonless night, well away from city lights, it is an impressive sight, especially with the glowing band of the Milky Way arcing overhead.
A handful of stars are bright enough to attract your attention: well-known luminaries such as Vega, Arcturus, Altair and Deneb. We here on Earth live in a relatively quiet suburban section of our Milky Way Galaxy, a not-too-dense part of the Orion-Cygnus Spiral Arm, where stars are, on average, about 5 to 7 light years apart.
Now, imagine a night sky containing not thousands, but tens of thousands of visible stars, with not just a few, but several thousand as bright as or brighter than our terrestrial handful. Such a sky could never be dark, and nightfall as we know it would never visit such a location, at most resembling a bright twilight.
This barely imaginable wonder actually exists in the central regions of stellar associations known as globular clusters. Veritable cities of suns in the sky, globulars are dense balls composed of hundreds of thousands to millions of stars packed within a sphere up to 300 light years across. Bound to one another by their mutual gravity, and orbiting around the center of mass, the average distance between the stars in the dense core of such a cluster is around 1/20th of a light year, about the diameter of our solar system of planets, asteroids and comets. However, it is questionable whether planets could even exist in stable orbits around their host stars in such a gravitationally chaotic environment.
From our location on Earth, globular clusters appear in many parts of the sky, but are somewhat concentrated around our galaxy’s center, 26,000 light years away from us in the direction of Sagittarius. About 150 of these tightly packed stellar conurbations are known to belong to the Milky Way, orbiting its core at distances up to 100,000 light years. Many more have been discovered circling other galaxies, including the famous M31 in Andromeda.
The globular cluster closest to us is in Scorpius at a distance of around 7,000 light years. Going by the name of Messier 4, the light from its stars, most of them more luminous than our Sun, began its journey towards Earth right around the time our ancestors were inventing the wheel. About the same apparent brightness, the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules, aka Messier 13, is farther away at 22,000 light years. With a diameter of 170 light years, M13 is a common target for telescopic viewing at summer star parties.
The observable universe is not only unimaginably large, but also unbelievably old. Globular clusters are among the oldest known structures in the cosmos. Assembled typically between 11 and 13 billion years ago, they must have borne witness to the birth of the Milky Way Galaxy itself.
