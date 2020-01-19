Mid-Valley Skies: Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse!

Astronomers have been predicting that Betelgeuse will run out of fuel sometime in the next 100,000 years. Compare this to our own sun, which has only burned through about half of its fuel and is not expected to run out of fuel for about 5 billion years.

The most spectacular supernova in recorded history happened in the year 1054. Known as SN1054, a star 6,500 light years away in the constellation Taurus exploded. It was as bright as the full moon and visible during the day for almost a month! This supernova has dimmed to what is now known as the M1 — the Crab Nebula, and can be easily seen in backyard telescopes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Betelgeuse does continue dimming and finally explodes, it will certainly rival, and probably exceed SN1054 in brightness. It will certainly be visible during the day for a number of weeks before it dims to become a nasty bruise on Orion’s shoulder that will excite professional and amateur astronomers alike for generations. Remember, Betelgeuse is about 640 light years away, so anything that we see in the sky, already happened at least 600 years ago.

Whether Betelgeuse continues to dim and then brightens back to “normal” as expected, or explodes in one of the most spectacular astronomical events in centuries is anyone’s guess right now.