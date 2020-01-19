Mid-Valley Skies: Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse!

No, I’m not summoning the Michael Keaton character from that classic movie.
The most prominent constellation in the winter night sky has always been Orion the Hunter. He is most easily found by looking southeast just after sunset. Look for the three stars that make up Orion’s Belt. These three blue supergiant stars are located about 1,500 light years (LY) away from earth. Now look to Orion’s right shoulder where a red supergiant star named Betelgeuse resides. Betelgeuse lies about 640 light years away from us. This is important as this perennial constellation may be about to change in a most dramatic way.
Betelgeuse is 12 times as massive as our sun and, if placed where our sun is located, would engulf our solar system out past Jupiter. It is known as a variable star which means its brightness and size vary over a period of time.
However, Betelgeuse has been in the news lately because scientists and amateur astronomers have noticed that it has taken an unusual turn. Prior to mid-October 2019, Betelgeuse was the 10th brightest star in the night sky; today it is the 21st!
Although astronomers have seen Betelgeuse regularly dim and brighten over the centuries, this unusual and significant dimming has led many to speculate that Betelgeuse is running out of fuel and is about to go supernova — or explode in a spectacular fashion. As we know, all stars burn fuel to exist, usually hydrogen. At some point, that fuel runs out, and the star collapses in on itself and then explodes to create what astronomers call a supernova. At only 9 to 10 million years old, this relatively young supergiant consumes energy much faster than our own sun.
Astronomers have been predicting that Betelgeuse will run out of fuel sometime in the next 100,000 years. Compare this to our own sun, which has only burned through about half of its fuel and is not expected to run out of fuel for about 5 billion years.
The most spectacular supernova in recorded history happened in the year 1054. Known as SN1054, a star 6,500 light years away in the constellation Taurus exploded. It was as bright as the full moon and visible during the day for almost a month! This supernova has dimmed to what is now known as the M1 — the Crab Nebula, and can be easily seen in backyard telescopes.
If Betelgeuse does continue dimming and finally explodes, it will certainly rival, and probably exceed SN1054 in brightness. It will certainly be visible during the day for a number of weeks before it dims to become a nasty bruise on Orion’s shoulder that will excite professional and amateur astronomers alike for generations. Remember, Betelgeuse is about 640 light years away, so anything that we see in the sky, already happened at least 600 years ago.
Whether Betelgeuse continues to dim and then brightens back to “normal” as expected, or explodes in one of the most spectacular astronomical events in centuries is anyone’s guess right now.
However, despite the hype you may have heard or will hear, we are not in any danger whatsoever. It will be a magnificent event and an awesome sight to see, but other than the excitement among astronomers and the scientific knowledge that will be learned from an event like this, we will feel no effects from it.
Astronomy question of the month: What deep sky object in the constellation Orion can be easily seen with the naked eye in dark skies, and easily seen with a small pair of binoculars from your own backyard?
Last month’s question: "How many miles (or, if you prefer, kilometers) are in a light year?"
Answer: The light-year is a unit of length used to express astronomical distances and measures about 9.46 trillion kilometers (9.46 x 10^12 km) or 5.88 trillion miles (5.88 x 10^12 mi).
