Happy as pigs in mud: Harrisburg girl navigates disability with assistance pet

Hannah’s mother was, as the saying goes, buying a pig in a poke.

“We did a lot of research and discovered that having a pig is not much different than having a dog,” Hartley said.

So, when Hannah’s next birthday arrived, she got the surprise of her life.

“On my ninth birthday, my grandparents … handed me a note and it said I could have a pig, and it was the one I named,” she recalled. “I cried so hard that it made (my mom) cry.”

“We all cried,” Hartley added.

Stormy's value didn’t just stop at being a pet, though. She’s an assistance animal.

When Hannah was an infant, she suffered from numerous severe ear infections. She’s been partially deaf in both ears ever since. Her condition, Hartley said, prevents Hannah from hearing especially high or low frequencies and doesn’t have a name. Hearing aids aren’t of much help, and Hannah has tubes in her ears to help lessen fluid buildup and pressure on her eardrums.

Stormy’s job is to alert Hannah when there’s danger.

“Stormy is supposed to get Hannah when we need her and she’s not hearing us call her,” Hartley said.