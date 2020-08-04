Happy as pigs in mud: Harrisburg girl navigates disability with assistance pet

Hannah Hartley’s just like any other 10-year-old with a pet.
The two are inseparable: They share a room, play outside and unwind on the couch together. Hannah feeds her beloved Stormcloud — Stormy, for short — plenty of treats, provides ample belly rubs and picks up after her droppings during walks.
But Stormy’s no dog. She’s a 100-pound miniature kunekune pig.
Hannah’s been enamored of pigs for as long as she can remember.
“When I was born, my grandma made me this rag pig that I named Wiggy,” she said. She’s been curating a pig-themed collection ever since.
“Whenever I see a stuffed animal pig, I will literally beg my mom to get it,” Hannah said. “Sometimes I won’t get it, and sometimes I will.”
But Hope Hartley, her mother, did far more than just support Hannah’s collection. She went whole hog.
“She’s literally got a mountain of pigs at home,” Hartley said. “We said someday she would get (an actual) pig.”
Nearly two years ago, Hartley’s mother knew a friend with a litter of pigs. The friend let Hannah visit with the piglets, where she bonded with one of them and named it Stormy. At Harrisburg Elementary — where Hannah attends school and her grandma’s friend works — Hannah would ask about Stormy whenever they saw one another. But one day, Hannah was told her favorite sow was going to live with a new family and that she wouldn’t be able to get updates anymore.
Hannah’s mother was, as the saying goes, buying a pig in a poke.
“We did a lot of research and discovered that having a pig is not much different than having a dog,” Hartley said.
So, when Hannah’s next birthday arrived, she got the surprise of her life.
“On my ninth birthday, my grandparents … handed me a note and it said I could have a pig, and it was the one I named,” she recalled. “I cried so hard that it made (my mom) cry.”
“We all cried,” Hartley added.
Stormy's value didn’t just stop at being a pet, though. She’s an assistance animal.
When Hannah was an infant, she suffered from numerous severe ear infections. She’s been partially deaf in both ears ever since. Her condition, Hartley said, prevents Hannah from hearing especially high or low frequencies and doesn’t have a name. Hearing aids aren’t of much help, and Hannah has tubes in her ears to help lessen fluid buildup and pressure on her eardrums.
Stormy’s job is to alert Hannah when there’s danger.
“Stormy is supposed to get Hannah when we need her and she’s not hearing us call her,” Hartley said.
No one knew Hannah was partially deaf until she was given a standard hearing test in kindergarten. Hannah naturally adapted to reading lips as she grew and simply didn't know that certain things — like the TV — made noise. Hartley said she would sometimes get in trouble at school for not paying attention, until they discovered her disability.
Hartley had to get a prescription of sorts for Stormy to become an assistance animal so the pig could live in her Harrisburg apartment with Hannah, her husband and son, plus two cats.
Part of Stormy’s training is getting her to respond to things like smoke detectors. It hasn’t been easy. She is an animal, after all.
“She’s very stubborn. She definitely has a mind of her own,” Hartley said. “(But) pigs love to eat, so give them a treat as a reward and they’re like, ‘Hey, that’s a good deal.’”
“She only, basically, listens to me,” Hannah added.
Hannah’s also not quite strong enough to walk Stormy on her own — Stormy likes to run and tug on her leash. So Hannah’s family helps to take care of Stormy as much as they can.
Hannah’s also still getting over the downfalls of having a roommate.
“One thing I don’t like about her is … when we’re sleeping, she snores,” she said.
When Hannah grows up, though, she wants to live on a farm so she can raise pigs and horses herself. In the meantime, Stormy could live to be about 10 years old — around which time Hannah plans on heading to college.
The Hartleys will be making sure Stormy lives high on the hog until then.
“We have a lot of learning to do,” she said. “She’s a novelty, though. Sometimes I wonder why we have a pig. Other days, we’re glad to have her.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
