ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on kindness and generosity. Some people you deal with in the week ahead may be cranky or cantankerous. If you are ethical no one will be able to harm your reputation by spreading gossip and innuendo.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): During the week ahead, you may learn a new skill or become fascinated by a subject that improves your life in some important way. Work conditions may seem restrictive or intolerable if you ignore the rules.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you focus too closely on the minute details you might miss the big picture. You will be able to break away from a rigid mindset after the middle of the week. Then you can easily embrace an on-the-job learning opportunity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Watching the world from an ivory tower won't put the money in the bank. You must work hard and employ a realistic attitude to reach the top of the ladder. Don't become discouraged by criticisms in the week ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Understanding the facts may be more important than the facts themselves. A piece of news could persuade you to make a fateful change that could affect your financial situation. Remain cautious early in the week.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In the week to come you may worry about paying your bills or taking care of possessions. Fix whatever breaks and fulfil your obligations but don't volunteer to take on any additional duties or financial commitments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Steer clear of family feuds. Don't let home grown prejudices or pride blind you to the truth. In the week ahead, you might be forced to follow through on your promises but receive little recognition for your efforts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reverse the polarity. The upcoming week might teach you that happiness is just as contagious as negativity. Avoid starting anything of importance until the end of the week when conditions are more favorable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Meet challenges with composure. You may be surprised to find you excel at activities you never dared to try before. You may be miserly about pennies now but can spend more freely by the end of the week.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Buck up and suck it up. The first few days of the week may be filled with minor challenges and crises of conscience. Stay on top of deadlines but don't take on more responsibilities than you can safely handle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay focused on straddling the middle ground where you can be both sociable and businesslike as this week plays out. Since you may be thrown in contact with others who expect the best try to look your best.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Play now, pay later. You might have more interest in social activities than in work, but don't ignore obligations. Schedule important financial decisions and crucial business appointments for the last half of the week.